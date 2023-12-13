Man killed in single-vehicle accident in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man died in a crash in north Omaha early Wednesday.

Omaha Police and rescue personnel responded to a wreck at 16th Street and Arthur C. Storz Expressway just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers found 74-year-old Robert Revell with serious injuries. Investigators determined he had been driving a Toyota SUV when he lost control, leaving the roadway and striking two trees.

Medics with the Omaha Fire Department transported Revell to Nebraska Medicine where he died.

The investigation into the accident is still ongoing.

