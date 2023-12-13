We are Local
Lincoln man stabbed over text message dispute

A man was stabbed early Monday morning by another man over text messages the victim sent to the man’s wife.
By Danielle Shenk
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was stabbed early Monday morning by another man over text messages the victim sent to the man’s wife.

Lincoln Police responded to a reported stabbing at a home near 20th & Washington Streets around 3:40 a.m. On scene, LPD said officers found a 27-year-old victim with cuts on his left leg, groin area and right arm. Officers applied a tourniquet and rushed him to a hospital, where he had emergency surgery.

The victim later told police he was stabbed by Argenis Colina, 23, of Lincoln following an argument over text messages the victim reportedly sent to Colina’s wife.

Just before 9:20 a.m., LPD found Colina near 19th & Garfield, where he was arrested for first degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

