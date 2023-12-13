LFR battles sizeable fire near 27th and Dudley

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters worked to put out large flames coming from an alley to the northeast of 27th & Dudley Wednesday morning.

The call came in just before 6:15 a.m., before it was upgraded and more units responded for Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

The 10/11 News Skyview camera captured the smoke and large flames coming from the area, but right now it’s unclear what was on fire or what caused it.

LFR was able to quickly get the fire extinguished within a few minutes of their arrival.

Stick with 10/11 for updates on this developing story.

