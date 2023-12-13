Jury convicts gang member who killed teen amid 2019 shooting spree

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man who went on a fatal two-day shooting spree in 2019 has been convicted.

James Sawyer, 31, was found guilty by a Douglas County jury this week of 12 felony counts, including first-degree murder and terrorizing the neighborhood, firing off a weapon of war in a moving car.

The jury heard a mountain of evidence in the trial presided over by Judge Russell Derr, which lasted about a week.

The fatal shooting happened almost five years ago — in February 2019 — near 47th and Ellison streets. Elijah Foster, 18, was driving down the street when he was shot and killed.

Three days later, Sawyer missed two other men who were walking into a home.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine told 6 News that it was fortunate more people weren’t killed.

Prosecutors say Sawyer used an AK-47-style weapon with a 30-shot clip to kill one man, injure a woman, and shoot up homes and vehicles in the shooting spree.

“This is somebody who’s capable of doing something like this — just going out and shooting up and down the street in a neighborhood, and hitting people who had nothing to do with anything, and shooting up houses,” Kleine told 6 News. “We’re very fortunate this isn’t a four or five, six people dead in this case.”

Law enforcement believes Sawyer went on the shooting spree in retalliation for the killing of a man who was hanging out with Sawyer and his fellow gang members.

Sawyer is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 20.

“We never give up — the Omaha Police will never give up, neither will we,” Kleine said. “We work together hand-in-hand. And when we have people in these sceneless acts of violence, and people get killed, we’re not going to quit until we find that person.”

—

Get the latest breaking news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for 6 News email alerts.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.