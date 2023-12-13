Iowa Poll Shows Endorsements Have Some Value, Iowa Congressman’s Endorsement Likely Arriving after Holidays

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray TV State Capitol Bureau) - A late Christmas gift may be an endorsement for a Republican presidential candidate, courtesy of Iowa U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra, the Fourth District Hull Republican.

“Many of these caucus elections don’t break until after Christmas. People go home for Christmas to talk about it,” Feenstra told Gray TV. “And, all of a sudden, there’s a dramatic change in polls. So, we’ll have to see how that plays out.”

If Feenstra has already made up his mind about which candidate he will support, he isn’t yet saying. When asked if he has a favorite, he responded, “There’s always favorites. We’ll have to see. I just want to make sure that whoever we pick…and whoever is president…they know Iowa very well and they know how important our economic engine is…agriculture, manufacturing…and what we have to offer.”

Feenstra spent about two hours talking with four of the presidential candidates Saturday in Sioux Center during an event focused on faith and family. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Ohio business executive Vivek Ramaswamy and Dallas pastor and business executive Ryan Binkley were the candidates who attended.

No other Iowa member of Congress may endorse a presidential candidate before the January 15th caucuses.

A new Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows the limits of high-profile endorsements. The poll found that 54% of likely Republican caucus goers say Governor Kim Reynolds’ endorsement of DeSantis does not influence their decision, while 31% say that her endorsement does make it more likely for them to also support DeSantis.

See the poll results here.

