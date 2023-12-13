Huskers prepare for national semifinal match vs. Pittsburgh

TAMPA, Fla. (WOWT) - An open practice took some getting used to for the Huskers in Tampa on Wednesday morning.

Middle blocker Bekka Allick said it was like being under a microscope — but that’s nothing new for Nebraska.

They’ve been under the spotlight all season, starting the with the historic Volleyball Day in Nebraska, leading to the No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

#Huskers open practice at Amalie Arena is in full swing!



Final Four coverage coming throughout the day

Now, at the Final Four in Tampa, it all intensifies, as the Husker try to juggle enjoying the moment while remaining focused on the task at hand.

“We came down here to get a national championship,” setter Bergen Reilly said. “It’s a hard balance and we’re working on that still, but today’s been a lot of fun and we’re just trying to take it all in.”

Nebraska swept its way through the first three rounds of the tournament in an incredibly dominant run, with wins over LIU, Missouri and Georgia Tech.

Then, in front of a sellout crowd in Lincoln, the Huskers took down Arkansas in five sets to punch their ticket to the Final Four.

While the Huskers enjoy the splendors of being one of the last four teams remaining, they know that when the whistle is blown, they’ll be ready to go.

“When it’s time to lock in for practices and games, we’ll lock in,” outside hitter Merritt Beason said. “We definitely don’t want to look back on this experience and regret not taking it all in. That’s been a key topic amongst our team, making sure we’re enjoying the moment and being grateful to be here. We’ll lock in when we need to lock in as well.”

"Eighth grade me is freaking out that she's made it this far and that all of this is happening. It's weird to see your dreams come alive, and we're not even done yet."



Bekka Allick on what it means to reach a Final Four with the #Huskers.

The Huskers, who won national championships in 2015 and 2017, will certainly need to be locked in for Thursday’s national semifinal matchup against Pittsburgh, a fellow No. 1 seed who’s amassed a 29-4 record on the season.

The match between Nebraska and Pitt will feature the top two defense in the country, as both squads look to get past one more obstacle before playing for a chance to hoist the trophy.

Nebraska vs. Pitt is slated to start Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN, followed by the other semifinal match between Wisconsin and Texas at 8:30 p.m.

