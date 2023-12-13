We are Local
Huskers prepare for national semifinal match vs. Pittsburgh

Nebraska is making its sixth appearance in the NCAA Volleyball Final Four since 2015.
By Clayton Collier and Nick Stavas
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WOWT) - An open practice took some getting used to for the Huskers in Tampa on Wednesday morning.

Middle blocker Bekka Allick said it was like being under a microscope — but that’s nothing new for Nebraska.

They’ve been under the spotlight all season, starting the with the historic Volleyball Day in Nebraska, leading to the No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

Now, at the Final Four in Tampa, it all intensifies, as the Husker try to juggle enjoying the moment while remaining focused on the task at hand.

“We came down here to get a national championship,” setter Bergen Reilly said. “It’s a hard balance and we’re working on that still, but today’s been a lot of fun and we’re just trying to take it all in.”

Nebraska swept its way through the first three rounds of the tournament in an incredibly dominant run, with wins over LIU, Missouri and Georgia Tech.

Then, in front of a sellout crowd in Lincoln, the Huskers took down Arkansas in five sets to punch their ticket to the Final Four.

HOW THEY GOT HERE
No. 1 Nebraska volleyball is headed to national semifinals
Celebration VB NCAA Rd 4 vs Arkansas
Nebraska volleyball beats Georgia Tech 3-0 in NCAA tournament
Nebraska volleyball huddles in their NCAA Tournament opening round matchup with LIU.
No. 1 Nebraska sweeps Missouri to advance to regional
Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick #5 VB NCAA Rd 2 vs Missouri
Top-seeded Nebraska volleyball sweeps LIU in NCAA Tournament opening round
Lexi Rodriguez versus Missouri in the second round of 2023 NCAA Tournament.

While the Huskers enjoy the splendors of being one of the last four teams remaining, they know that when the whistle is blown, they’ll be ready to go.

“When it’s time to lock in for practices and games, we’ll lock in,” outside hitter Merritt Beason said. “We definitely don’t want to look back on this experience and regret not taking it all in. That’s been a key topic amongst our team, making sure we’re enjoying the moment and being grateful to be here. We’ll lock in when we need to lock in as well.”

The Huskers, who won national championships in 2015 and 2017, will certainly need to be locked in for Thursday’s national semifinal matchup against Pittsburgh, a fellow No. 1 seed who’s amassed a 29-4 record on the season.

The match between Nebraska and Pitt will feature the top two defense in the country, as both squads look to get past one more obstacle before playing for a chance to hoist the trophy.

Nebraska vs. Pitt is slated to start Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN, followed by the other semifinal match between Wisconsin and Texas at 8:30 p.m.

