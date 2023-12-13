How likely is a white Christmas in Omaha this year?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The holiday season is here, and the odds of at least 1″ of snow on the ground on Christmas day are historically about 30% for the Omaha area.

Chance of White Christmas Historically (WOWT)

Locally the odds of a white Christmas historically are higher towards the northern portion of the viewing area.

Chance of White Christmas Historically (WOWT)

This year the week of Christmas is expected to be warmer than average. If this verifies, the chances of a white Christmas will be less likely. The average temperature for December 25th in Omaha is a high of 35° and a low of 17°.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook (WOWT)

But there is a chance! Although Christmas is still twelve days away, early signs point to moisture potential for the days leading up to Christmas. This model shows latest snowfall potential through Friday, December 22nd. You can stay updated with the 6 First Alert forecast as more details on the Christmas forecast become available.

Snowfall Potential Through Friday, December 22nd (WOWT)

