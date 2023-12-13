Hotel shooting suspect extradited to Omaha to face murder charge
Daniel Nickels was arrested in Missouri
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man suspected in the shooting death of a 26-year-old woman at an Omaha hotel last week is now in the Douglas County Jail.
Daniel Nickels, 60, was registered with the jail in Omaha at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday after arriving from Missouri, where he was arrested last week.
Nickels is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Esmeralda Vargas, who was shot Monday morning, Dec. 4, at the Comfort Inn at 70th and Grover streets at about 5:40 a.m. Omaha Police said she was found in a third-floor hallway near an elevator suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Details about the circumstances of the shooting have been unclear. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact OPD’s Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers with an anonymous tip at 402-444-STOP (7867).
—
Get the latest breaking news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for 6 News email alerts.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.