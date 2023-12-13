We are Local
Hotel shooting suspect extradited to Omaha to face murder charge

Daniel Nickels was arrested in Missouri
Guests at a hotel in Omaha reacted after a woman was shot and killed early Monday morning.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man suspected in the shooting death of a 26-year-old woman at an Omaha hotel last week is now in the Douglas County Jail.

Daniel Nickels, 60, was registered with the jail in Omaha at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday after arriving from Missouri, where he was arrested last week.

Daniel Scott Nickels
Daniel Scott Nickels(Omaha Police Department)

Nickels is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Esmeralda Vargas, who was shot Monday morning, Dec. 4, at the Comfort Inn at 70th and Grover streets at about 5:40 a.m. Omaha Police said she was found in a third-floor hallway near an elevator suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police responded to a shooting at Omaha hotel near 70th and Grover streets on early Monday...
Police responded to a shooting at Omaha hotel near 70th and Grover streets on early Monday Dec. 4, 2023.(WOWT)

Details about the circumstances of the shooting have been unclear. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact OPD’s Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers with an anonymous tip at 402-444-STOP (7867).

