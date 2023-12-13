DeSantis pushes for border protection at CNN town hall in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is standing with Republicans pushing for more border security before allowing increased aid to Ukraine.

During a CNN town hall in Des Moines Tuesday night, DeSantis said border security is a priority.

He says if elected, he will declare a national emergency and send the military to the southern border.

“When people are here illegally, they have to be sent back,” DeSantis said. “You have to do that. We have people that have come from Iran, other parts of the Middle East, China, Russia, you name it. They’ve come from all over the world illegally. These people don’t have our best interests at heart. This is a security threat to us.”

During the town hall, DeSantis took the opportunity to contrast himself with current-front runner Donald Trump.

He said the former President changed his stance on abortion, over-reached in response to the pandemic, and failed to uphold campaign promises.

CNN is set to host another town hall tonight with Vivek Ramaswamy.

