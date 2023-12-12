We are Local
Westside Community Schools warning of text scam

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westside Community Schools is warning of a wave of scam text messages making the rounds to parents.

A district spokesperson says there have been reports of text messages claiming to be from district Superintendent Dr. Mike Lucas or other district leadership. The text will ask you to reply to confirm you received the message.

If you receive such a text, the district asks you not to reply and to report it as junk or spam and delete it. If you’re unsure about the legitimacy of a message, contact Westside’s office building directly by phone at (402) 390-2100.

