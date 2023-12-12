We are Local
Trump support grows in Iowa Poll, nearly half say they could change their mind

Battle could be for second place unless there is a dramatic shift
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa. By the time he returns Monday, Oct. 16, to Iowa, Trump will have drawn more than 10,000 people to his events here in less than a month. There's no guarantee his crowds will translate to support in the state's Jan. 15 caucuses that will launch the 2024 nominating cycle. But unlike his campaign in 2016, Trump has a more sophisticated organization to capitalize on his high-wattage events. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Conner Hendricks and Dave Price
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - Former president Donald Trump has picked up more potential Iowa GOP Caucus support over the past two months than his rivals in a new Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll. But nearly half of Iowans polled (46%) say that they may choose a candidate other than the one they are now supporting.

See the full poll results here.

That last statistic may be the one that Trump’s challengers hope to use to their benefit if this race is going to be competitive by caucus night on January 15th, 2024. Challengers combined don’t match Trump’s statewide support in this poll, so they may need a sizeable number of people currently choosing Trump to switch to them if they have any hope of winning.

  • Donald Trump: 51% (+8% from October)
  • Ron DeSantis: 19% (+3% from October)
  • Nikki Haley: 16% (unchanged from October)
  • Vivek Ramaswamy: 5% (+1 from October)
  • Chris Christie: 4% (unchanged from October)
  • Asa Hutchinson: 1% (unchanged from October)
  • Ryan Binkley: 0% (unchanged from October)
  • None of these: 2% (unchanged from October)
  • Not sure: 3% (unchanged from October)

Trump has not campaigned as much as his caucus competitors and faces 91 criminal indictments into his efforts to overturn his 2020 general election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. But, so far, his challengers have failed to use that to their advantage and cut into his lead. If challengers make the calculation that it is largely impossible for them to defeat Trump in Iowa, they may instead focus their criticism on each other instead of the former president.

