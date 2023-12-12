Trial date set for Arizona man facing child sex assault charges in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal judge has set the trial schedule for the former co-owner of an Omaha dance studio.

Nicholas Murphy, who lives in Arizona, is accused of sexual contact with a girl younger than age 18.

The judge here set out the court’s plan for a jury trial to begin on Jan. 9 at the federal courthouse in Omaha.

The update comes about a week after he was recently jailed in Arizona. The former NFL punter who had been working as a high school football coach there this fall is facing federal charges of child sex assault.

He spent a week in an Arizona jail at the end of November after he allegedly violated the rules of his pre-trial release and accessing the internet on a computer without monitoring software. Prosecutors also alleged that he talked on the phone to people younger than age 18 numerous times without supervision.

