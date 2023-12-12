Suspect in Nebraska priest’s murder had criminal past, documents show

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - The man facing charges in the killing of a Nebraska priest on Sunday has warrants from multiple states and was convicted on a drug charge in Florida several years ago, according to court documents filed Tuesday afternoon.

Kierre Williams, 43, of Sioux City, is facing homicide charges in the death of Father Stephen Gutgsell, 65, who died after Washington County Deputies found him stabbed in the rectory of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun at 5:09 a.m. Sunday. Medics took the priest to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha; he died there at 8:20 a.m. that morning.

WARNING: This story contains details that might be overly distressing to some.

Williams is slated to appear in Washington County court Thursday afternoon to face four felony charges: first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, burglary, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Records show that Williams was convicted in Florida in 2008 for possessing cocaine and fleeing from law enforcement.

According to the affidavit filed Tuesday in Washington County court, Father Gutgsell suffered “a severe laceration to his face and was bleeding profusely.” The door to the residence also appeared to have been forced open.

The responding deputy said when he asked who else was in the residence, the priest told him “an intruder.” The deputy then found finding Williams lying perpendicularly on top of the priest, forming a “T” or cross-shape, with the suspect’s back against Father Gutgsell’s chest, the document states.

As the deputy approached the men, he ordered Williams to move to the ground, then crawl away from Father Gutgsell so that aid could rendered to the priest. He complied, the record states; but when asked whether he had a weapon, “he replied with an incoherent statement.”

No weapon was found on Williams, the document states, but he did have blood on his hands, and authorities took measures to preserve it as evidence once they had him in custody.

According to the report, a bloody knife was later located on the floor of the bedroom, “next to a large pool of blood.”

Williams was taken to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and placed in an interview room with his hands zip-tied together, the report states. Authorities also placed a paper bag over his hands “to preserve the blood evidence.”

According to the documents, Williams became aggressive during the interview, advancing on the interviewing officer, and at one point was pinned to the ground before he was put into a “restraint chair.”

Blair Police assisted at the crime scene and during the investigation.

Funeral arrangements for Father Gutgsell have not yet been finalized, the diocese confirmed with 6 News on Tuesday morning.

Authorities clarified over the weekend that they did not believe Father Gutgsell’s death was related to an criminal incident the priest pled guilty to 16 years ago. That incident was separate from that of his brother, Father Michael Gutgsell, who was arrested in 2021 for stealing from an incapacitated retired priest.

News Director Cassie Crowe contributed to this report.

