Skate Ribbon at Omaha’s RiverFront to begin requiring reservations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just a few weeks ago, Omaha’s newest attraction opened for business. Now, it’s so busy, you’ll need to plan ahead.

After welcoming over 30,000 skaters throughout the summer and fall, the Skate Ribbon at Omaha’s RiverFront was turned into an ice-skating rink for the winter months.

When it first opened Nov. 22, the iced-out version of the Skate Ribbon allowed anyone to walk up and skate for free.

It’s still free, but due to its popularity, starting this Friday, Dec. 15, reservations will be required at the Skate Ribbon during the following hours:

Friday: 5 p.m. - Close

Saturday: All day

Sunday: 5 p.m. - Close

Visitors who arrive to the Skate Ribbon during the above times without a reservation will be asked to step out of line to complete the online reservation process, which is subject to availability.

To make a reservation, visit the link below.

Select the time you wish to skate, and whether or not you’ll need a skate rental, which are still available at $4 for children and $5 for adults.

A skate waiver must be completed for every guest at the Skate Ribbon, child or adult. Filling out the waiver in advance will help speed up the check-in process.

