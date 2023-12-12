We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

‘Shop with a Cop’ brightens the holiday season for Bellevue families

Dozens of Bellevue families got to participate in "Shop with a Cop" on Monday.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a tradition every year: local law enforcement spending time with families and helping make their holidays a little brighter.

Dozens of families in Bellevue Monday night got their Christmas shopping done with the help of Bellevue law enforcement and volunteers.

“[It’s] very heartwarming, heart touching, just to see the excitement on the kids’ faces when they come out,” said Bill Wriggle with VIPER, a volunteer group that works with the Bellevue Police Department.

More than 35 families were gifted a free shopping experience, and not just for things they want, but for things they need.

“As much as they want to head to the toy area first, they get over there into the clothing area and to see the thoughtfulness they put into what they’re picking out -- they know what they need,” Wriggle said.

At a time when inflation and prices are high, the need is growing.

Parents like Siviah Henry say she’s feeling extra thankful.

“We actually got a call from Bellevue Police Department saying we got selected to do some Christmas shopping it was actually really nice. Christmas this year is tough like everyone else, but it was a little tougher this year for us,” Henry says.

Her two young daughters, Payton and Maddison, had some important decisions to make when it came to Barbies and other dolls.

“To see the look on their face when the kids are picking something out that they really love whether it is clothing, whether it is toys, that was fun to see,” Wriggle said.

While her family is benefitting from the shopping spree this year, she hopes to one day be able to help others herself, too. But for now, she’s feeling grateful.

“Definitely heaven sent because you know, it was just a really good blessing to you know let them have a Christmas this year,” Henry said.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fr. Stephen Gutgsell
Arrest made in Fort Calhoun priest’s stabbing death
The quake was measured to be magnitude 4.2, with tremors felt all the way up to just south of...
Earthquake hits south central Nebraska Sunday afternoon
Omaha Police are investigating after one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital early...
Security guard injured in downtown Omaha stabbing
Over two-dozen Omaha businesses were cited last weekend for selling alcohol to minors,...
25 Omaha businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one person after a pursuit on Monday, during which the man...
Nebraska state trooper injured after man rams cruiser during pursuit

Latest News

Dozens of Bellevue families got to participate in "Shop with a Cop" on Monday.
Dozens of Bellevue families participate in 'Shop with a Cop'
Father Stephen Gutgsell
Archdiocese of Omaha shares pastoral history of priest murdered in Fort Calhoun
Music helped an Omaha cancer patient build back strength, and build a lifelong friendship,...
Omaha cancer patient, physical therapist find friendship through music
Baby feet generic
Omaha Project Linus running low on blankets; asks for help from the public