‘Shop with a Cop’ brightens the holiday season for Bellevue families

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a tradition every year: local law enforcement spending time with families and helping make their holidays a little brighter.

Dozens of families in Bellevue Monday night got their Christmas shopping done with the help of Bellevue law enforcement and volunteers.

“[It’s] very heartwarming, heart touching, just to see the excitement on the kids’ faces when they come out,” said Bill Wriggle with VIPER, a volunteer group that works with the Bellevue Police Department.

More than 35 families were gifted a free shopping experience, and not just for things they want, but for things they need.

“As much as they want to head to the toy area first, they get over there into the clothing area and to see the thoughtfulness they put into what they’re picking out -- they know what they need,” Wriggle said.

At a time when inflation and prices are high, the need is growing.

Parents like Siviah Henry say she’s feeling extra thankful.

“We actually got a call from Bellevue Police Department saying we got selected to do some Christmas shopping it was actually really nice. Christmas this year is tough like everyone else, but it was a little tougher this year for us,” Henry says.

Her two young daughters, Payton and Maddison, had some important decisions to make when it came to Barbies and other dolls.

“To see the look on their face when the kids are picking something out that they really love whether it is clothing, whether it is toys, that was fun to see,” Wriggle said.

While her family is benefitting from the shopping spree this year, she hopes to one day be able to help others herself, too. But for now, she’s feeling grateful.

“Definitely heaven sent because you know, it was just a really good blessing to you know let them have a Christmas this year,” Henry said.

