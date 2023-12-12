Sewer leak leads to dispute between business owner, City of Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When a small cave-in grew into a major street repair, adjacent property owner Ramon Pinto got a city notice that he’s pored over.

“I was pretty shocked,” Ramon said. “They were blaming me, a small businessman, to pay for something that is not my problem.”

But a city sewer test resulted in a different opinion.

“We’ve poured dye and water into the cave-in and it didn’t come into the sewer anywhere other than through the service lateral,” said Steve Andersen with Omaha sewer maintenance. “There’s a crack in his service lateral.”:

That means Ramon, who America Glass near 19th and Vinton Street in Omaha, would have to pay $13,000 for the city to fix the private sewer pipe and pour concrete in the space.

“It’s money that will come out of my profits,” Ramon said. “Money that I’m not supposed to be spending.”

Ramon says his business insurance won’t cover the cost after hiring a plumber, who also tested the sewer line, but claimed it’s operating without any defects.

“We disagree,” Andersen said.

On Monday, the city replaced the street panel that’s about 8x7 feet. 6 News found a miscommunication between city departments.

This section of street has been poured, but the private line identified by city sewer officials hasn’t been fixed. So, for the property, that means the bill for repairs has been put on hold.

“He’s not going to get a bill at this time,” Andersen said.

Instead of charging Ramon, the city will wait to see if a leak resurfaces and damages the street.

“We have it on a watch list and hopefully it won’t come back,” Andersen said. “Sometimes they don’t.”

Without the stress of paying an unexpected city bill, Ramon sees a window of opportunity for expansion.

“I’ll probably buy another van,” Ramon said.

Omaha’s city ordinance makes a property owner responsible for the pipe that runs from their house or business to the city’s main sewer.

If they don’t hire a plumber, then the city does the job and bills them for repairs, including new pavement.

As a result of this 6 News investigation, the city hopes to change requirements so plumbers use a more intensive dye test to verify if the property owner is responsible or not.

