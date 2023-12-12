We are Local
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday will easily be the coldest of the week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting this Tuesday in the 20s and 30s so nothing is all that out of the ordinary as you head out today. The problem today will be the increasing clouds making it difficult to warm much at all. Highs in the mid 30s will likely be the best we can do with the blanket of clouds this afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Thankfully it won’t be all that windy today but some gusts to 20 mph are likely for a while this morning.

Tuesday Wind
Tuesday Wind(WOWT)

From the thickest clouds this afternoon and evening we could easily see a few flurries floating around as well. They won’t amount to much of anything but you may notice them from time to time.

The clouds should decrease heading into Wednesday and that will allow us to warm a bit more. 40s are likely Wednesday with us making a run at 50 Thursday. There will be some clouds to fight through each day so don’t be surprised if we fall a bit short of 50 in a few spots due to those clouds.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

More of that same mild and dry weather will continue through the weekend with highs mostly in the 40s with a few 50s possible.

Almost Friday
Almost Friday(WOWT)

