One of three men charged in Sarpy inmate’s death pleads guilty to amended charge

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the three men charged in connection with a Sarpy County Jail inmate’s murder has pleaded guilty to an amended charge.

From left: Dreshawn Stewart, Derek Kern, and Diego Vasquez are facing charges in the death of fellow Sarpy County inmate Huan Pham, 43. (Sarpy County Correctional Center)

Diego Vasquez, Jr. pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence in Sarpy County Court Monday. He had been charged as an accessory to murder in the death of 43-year-old Huan Pham; that charge was dropped last week.

Vasquez faces up to two years behind bars. He is set to be sentenced March 25. He also has a robbery charge still pending in district court related to a June 29 incident.

Derek Kern also had his accessory charge dropped in October, leaving a charge of tampering with evidence.

The third man, Dreshawn Stewart, was ordered to go to trial in district court; he is charged with Pham’s murder.

Pham had been found unresponsive in his cell on August 5. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead.

