Omaha Project Linus running low on blankets; asks for help from the public

"Project Linus" in Omaha is asking for baby blanket donations as their supply begins to run low.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A non-profit that helps families in need is asking for help.

Omaha Project Linus provides homemade blankets for children who are ill or in need throughout the metro.

However, their supply is nearly gone.

The coordinator of Omaha’s Project Linus, Ginny DeBates, believes a couple factors contributed to the shortage.

DeBates says the non-profit was not able to hold its fall event in 2023, which is when it usually receives a large supply of blankets. DeBates also says the price of fabric has gone up, and believes many people have less disposable income.

Molly Thalken of Omaha had twin girls born more than two months early. The babies had to spend 6 weeks in the NICU before going home.

Thalken is also a nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Nebraska Medicine, which receives blankets from Omaha’s Project Linus. She says the homemade blankets help the hospital feel more like home.

DeBates says Omaha Project Linus fortunately has enough blankets to fill the holiday orders, but the shelves are nearly entry and they don’t know if they’ll have enough to make it through the entire winter.

DeBates is asking the public to pitch in.

“As of the first week of October, we have distributed over 750 blankets and right now our blanket supply is very low,” DeBates said. “The double-tied fleece blankets are very popular in the wintertime and that’s what we’re really low on.”

Project Linus has drop off locations throughout the greater Omaha area. To see the full list, click here.

