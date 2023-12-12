Omaha City Council to consider forming board to control recovery plan funds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The North Omaha Recovery Plan involves hundreds of millions of dollars. Right now, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development controls the purse strings.

The ordinance put forward before the Omaha City Council Tuesday would create what’s called an “inland port authority” -- essentially, a new governing body with the sole purpose of managing the new projects in North Omaha.

The projects mostly concern developments planned near Eppley Airfield which fits one of the definitions to qualify for the “inland port:” $90 million for an airport business park; $30 million for an innovation hub; $20 million for a truck route; and $35 million for a multipurpose facility.

Again, by creating an inland port authority, the nine members appointed to the board by the mayor would steer the projects, not the Nebraska DED.

It’s a move two state senators from Omaha wholeheartedly support.

“DED has a tough job,” Sen. Justin Wayne said. “I’m not going to throw them completely under the bus. They have to look at the entire state and they are looking at the entire state and they’re really busy doing so. At the same time, we feel it’s time to focus on Omaha and this area, to make sure it gets developed. This money has been sitting around for roughly two years, so it’s time to make sure it gets moving.”

“It’s my hope that we can move forward with Inland Port and get the resources in a centralized place so we have a coordinated process so it all makes sense,” said Sen. Terrell McKinney. “At the end of the day, we don’t look back in three to five years from now and nothing has happened or it’s all lost.”

A public hearing over the Inland Port Authority is set for next week’s City Council meeting. 6 News reached out to Governor Jim Pillen’s office to see what they think about having the DED cede control of the funds to a local governing body, but we have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.