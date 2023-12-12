Omaha cancer patient, physical therapist find friendship through music

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We all have to start somewhere. For Shannon Seeley, the singing and guitar playing -- none of it comes naturally.

“I didn’t know what chords I was playing or if they were even chords,” she said.

Like a lot of hobbies, the music filled in the unplayed notes of life.

“I just started moving my fingers around and it sounded good,” she said. “I wasn’t even planning on writing a song.”

A rock-n’-roll lifestyle interrupted by the day job -- Seeley’s wheelhouse is more about building back things to what they once were, not creating from scratch.

As a physical therapist at Methodist, Seeley sees people who don’t really want to see her.

“I can take it,” she said. “Most people don’t like me.”

Patient Mike Morgan struggled through two five-hour surgeries and radiation for tonsil cancer.

“I usually came here in a bad mood,” he said.

They seem unlikely candidates to exchange Christmas cards one day.

“It’s understandable,” she said. “I make you do things you don’t want to do.”

Morgan admits dark days swallowed his mind. He was so self-aware, he captured the moment he was at the bottom, knowing it would mean something important someday.

“I wanted to be back to normal so fast,” he said. “It’s just a long, drawn-out process. Frustrating.”

Recovery felt unreachable. At times, Morgan couldn’t eat or speak.

“I heard through the grapevine that you didn’t like me as a therapist,” she told him.

“Yes, that’s true,” he replied. “But it wasn’t just you. It was a pity party. Everybody got it, especially when my dad was around because he couldn’t hear and I couldn’t talk.”

Eventually, Mike Morgan saw his physical therapist as someone working with him.

“The doctor’s job is to get these people to survive,” Seeley said. “Once they survive, they need quality of life. People don’t realize the side effects of treatments.”

So what turned adversaries into friends?

“We’re very complementary because I can’t sing or write lyrics, but she couldn’t do technical stuff like drums or sound recording,” he said.

Those grueling sessions made him stronger. He could never do pull-ups before cancer. Talking music became a therapy of its own. For years, Mike wanted to be in a band -- but he never had this type of partner.

On a Sunday morning this summer, the duo without a name turned a formal dining room into a stage.

“There’s a song called ‘When Your Kid Has Cancer’,” Shannon said. “I literally wrote it within the hour of when I got the diagnosis. It was a way for me to literally vent.”

In 2019, her son Taylor got the news.

“He’s been an inspiration for a lot of my songs,” she said. “He battled cancer, he had Hodgkin’s lymphoma.”

She wrote lyrics, but never the notes. That’s where Mike Morgan came in.

“(Taylor) had just recovered from it as I started,” he said. “It was really fresh in her mind.”

“(Mike) wrote half the song,” she said. “He wrote from his perspective, it evolved. That made the connection even stronger, the fact I somehow knew what she was going through because of her son.”

Morgan said they turned it into a punk song because “cancer sucks.”

Shannon Seeley is now a grandmother -- and Mike Morgan finally has a band.

“It was one of those odd connections in life I never expected,” he said. “To have cancer, go through it like I did, and come out of it with someone as possible as this; it’s a connection I have with Shannon now.”

The two of them still get together weekly for practice.

Then -- for the first time, they played for family and friends in October; Shannon’s son appeared as a special guest.

Maybe one day, they’ll come up with a name for their band.

Shannon still treats Mike occasionally at Methodist when his neck and jaw get tight -- but they’re far more likely to be practicing their songs together in west Omaha.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.