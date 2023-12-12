Nebraska Poison Center shares tips ahead of holiday gatherings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Poison Center has some holiday tips to be mindful of as changes in routine can increase the risk of exposure to poisons in your home.

Toys that contain button or disc batteries can pose serious injury or even death if the batteries are swallowed. They can be found in games, watches, remotes, and musical greeting cards, to name a few.

Toys like water beads or rare earth magnets pose an ingestion hazard. Strong magnets can attract in the intestines and pose a medical emergency. Water beads can swell if swallowed and cause a blockage in the intestines.

Alcoholic drinks are more accessible during gatherings this time of year -- clean immediately after parties and remove items containing alcohol out of children’s reach.

Nicotine products can be harmful if ingested. Products like chewing tobacco, vape liquid and cigarettes can cause vomiting and shaking, even seizures.

CBD and THC products often come in packaging with bright colors that could be mistaken for candy or other food for children. Keep them out of children’s reach and locked away.

Cleaning products should also be kept out of reach. When cleaning, never mix chemicals and follow label directions.

Medications should be stored up high, out of sight and reach. Do not leave them out on a counter or nightstand. Keep all bags and purses secured and out of plain sight.

Seasonal plants like mistletoe and poinsettias need to be kept away from animals and small children.

NPC says the holiday season can also bring about an increase in calls about intentional harm. If you or a loved one is having thoughts of suicide or experiencing a mental health crisis, you are urged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline anytime at 988.

If you have questions or have had a poison exposure, call the Nebraska Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222 anytime.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.