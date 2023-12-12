Nebraska, Iowa officials crack down on major fentanyl investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa officials are shedding new light on a major investigation involving fentanyl.

“This investigation resulted in the charging and conviction of 11 defendants,” said District of Southern Iowa U.S. Attorney Richard Westphal. “Four of these defendants were specifically charged with offenses that were enhanced by the fact that the drug they distributed resulted in a serious injury or death.”

Westphal said the two leaders of the group are Jacara Baker and Kyrell Wells.

Baker will spend 25 years in prison; Wells will serve 30 years behind bars.

As for the others involved, they will serve between three and 30 years in prison.

Westphal believes the group is responsible for distributing more than 100,000 pills in the area, resulting in 17 overdoses.

Six of those were fatal. The other 11 needed life-saving medical care.

“Whether its 100,000 pills or one pill, those that seek to distribute fentanyl should take notice of this case. It’s an example of the consequences they will face if they continue to distribute this drug,” Westphal said.

Officials emphasized how deadly the synthetic opioid is. They said in the millions of pills seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, six out of 10 contain a lethal dose of fentanyl.

“There’s nothing we can do to bring back these victims, but what we can do is disrupt and dismantle this organizations,” said Omaha FBI special-agent-in-charge Eugene Kowel.

Officials seized 15,000 pills, three firearms, and $45,000 from the 11 perpetrators arrested.

This investigation began in January 2022 after a 33-year-old woman died from an overdose.

