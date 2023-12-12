Muscatine County land possibly containing mammoth bone sold at auction

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A tract of land in Muscatine County that sold at auction Tuesday may contain a historic find.

A listing on the Steffes Group’s website says sellers believe they discovered a mammoth femur on a piece of land in Letts, Iowa. They’re working with the State Archeologist regarding the discovery. The find has not yet been confirmed.

Tract 4, listed on the Steffes Group website, is located in the 2300 block of Independence Avenue. It was one of five tracts of land that went up for auction on Tuesday.

Tract 4 went for more than $700,000.

The sale is subject to the State’s right to further investigate the potential remains, and an excavation is expected if found.

