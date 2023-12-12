We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Muscatine County land possibly containing mammoth bone sold at auction

One of the tracts of land in Muscatine County that sold at auction Tuesday may contain a...
One of the tracts of land in Muscatine County that sold at auction Tuesday may contain a historic find.(Peter C. Riley)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A tract of land in Muscatine County that sold at auction Tuesday may contain a historic find.

A listing on the Steffes Group’s website says sellers believe they discovered a mammoth femur on a piece of land in Letts, Iowa. They’re working with the State Archeologist regarding the discovery. The find has not yet been confirmed.

Tract 4, listed on the Steffes Group website, is located in the 2300 block of Independence Avenue. It was one of five tracts of land that went up for auction on Tuesday.

Tract 4 went for more than $700,000.

The sale is subject to the State’s right to further investigate the potential remains, and an excavation is expected if found.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over two-dozen Omaha businesses were cited last weekend for selling alcohol to minors,...
25 Omaha businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
Fr. Stephen Gutgsell
Fort Calhoun priest dies after stabbed in small-town Catholic church’s residence
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says an Eagle boy died after being struck by an SUV Sunday...
Cass County toddler dies after being hit, killed by SUV
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one person after a pursuit on Monday, during which the man...
Nebraska state trooper injured after man rams cruiser during pursuit
Nebraska Treasurer Tom Briese announced Monday the Unclaimed Property outreach office in...
Nebraska Treasurer announces closure of Omaha Unclaimed Property office

Latest News

Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks Wednesday Night
Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight Through Thursday
6 News WOWT Live at 5
6 News WOWT Live at 5
A new store opened in north Omaha aimed at providing affordable items for an underserved...
Cut-rate warehouse bringing retail opportunities to underserved part of Omaha
The Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight into Thursday morning and could put on a good show if...
Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight Through Thursday
Nicholas Murphy is accused of traveling and transporting a female younger than age 18 from...
Trial date set for Arizona man facing child sex assault charges in Omaha