Man, six-year-old rescued from creek after single-vehicle crash in Gage County

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:33 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Gage County say a man and a six-year-old were rescued from a creek bed after a rollover crash on Monday morning.

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office states that first responders were called around 7:30 a.m. to the area of 94th & Rockford Drive on a report of a single-vehicle crash. The scene was located nine miles east of Beatrice, and less than a mile south of Highway 136.

GCSO says arriving deputies found a 2015 Mini Cooper at the bottom of a creek bed, with the vehicle resting upside-down and two people inside.

“Both occupants were removed from the vehicle with the help of the rural Beatrice Fire and Rescue personnel,” authorities stated in a press release.

GCSO says that the driver told deputies that he was trying to avoid hitting a deer that appeared in front of him while he was traveling northbound on 94th Road. The department added that the driver veered of the road, into a ditch and collided with the creek’s embankment.

The sheriff’s office states that the driver and the six-year-old were taken to Bryan West in Lincoln with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

