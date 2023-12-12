Jury finds man guilty of fellow Tecumseh inmate’s murder

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Saline County jury has found Eric Ramos guilty of murdering fellow inmate Michael Galindo during the 2017 riots at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

Ramos was found guilty of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and tampering of physical evidence.

An autopsy revealed Galindo was stabbed more than 130 times, though his official cause of death was smoke inhalation. The riot was sparked when prison officials found an intoxicated inmate, and then searched cells for homemade “hooch” made by inmates.

Prosecutors suggested the involvement of at least four inmates in the killing, but Ramos was the sole individual charged.

Michael Galindo was killed during the 2017 riots at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. (Family of Michael Galindo)

Ramos had a previous trial in 2018, that resulted in a mistrial due to a Nebraska State Patrol investigator violating a court order by discussing the case with prison officials.

The jury deliberated from Monday afternoon until 8 p.m., resuming on Tuesday morning for a brief period before reaching their verdict.

Defense attorneys declined to comment, while Ben Beethe, the Johnson County Attorney, stated, “Justice has been served.”

Ramos’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 2 at 9 a.m. in Johnson County.

