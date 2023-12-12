We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Jury finds man guilty of fellow Tecumseh inmate’s murder

After nearly a month of witness testimonies, a Saline County jury is now deliberating in the case of a Tecumseh inmate facing charges for the murder.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Saline County jury has found Eric Ramos guilty of murdering fellow inmate Michael Galindo during the 2017 riots at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

Ramos was found guilty of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and tampering of physical evidence.

An autopsy revealed Galindo was stabbed more than 130 times, though his official cause of death was smoke inhalation. The riot was sparked when prison officials found an intoxicated inmate, and then searched cells for homemade “hooch” made by inmates.

Prosecutors suggested the involvement of at least four inmates in the killing, but Ramos was the sole individual charged.

Michael Galindo was killed during the 2017 riots at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.
Michael Galindo was killed during the 2017 riots at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.(Family of Michael Galindo)

Ramos had a previous trial in 2018, that resulted in a mistrial due to a Nebraska State Patrol investigator violating a court order by discussing the case with prison officials.

The jury deliberated from Monday afternoon until 8 p.m., resuming on Tuesday morning for a brief period before reaching their verdict.

Defense attorneys declined to comment, while Ben Beethe, the Johnson County Attorney, stated, “Justice has been served.”

Ramos’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 2 at 9 a.m. in Johnson County.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over two-dozen Omaha businesses were cited last weekend for selling alcohol to minors,...
25 Omaha businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
Fr. Stephen Gutgsell
Arrest made in Fort Calhoun priest’s stabbing death
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says an Eagle boy died after being struck by an SUV Sunday...
Cass County toddler dies after being hit, killed by SUV
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one person after a pursuit on Monday, during which the man...
Nebraska state trooper injured after man rams cruiser during pursuit
Nebraska Treasurer Tom Briese announced Monday the Unclaimed Property outreach office in...
Nebraska Treasurer announces closure of Omaha Unclaimed Property office

Latest News

A Carroll, Iowa semi driver died after he was hit by another semi Monday afternoon.
Carroll driver killed in Crawford County crash
A La Vista teen was arrested on Monday after reportedly ramming into a Nebraska State Patrol...
La Vista teen arrested after ramming NSP cruiser during pursuit, injuring trooper
Three suspects are in court today on charges relating to the murder of an inmate at Sarpy...
One of three men charged in Sarpy inmate’s death pleads guilty to amended charge
The board approved a proposed bond issue for a public vote.
Bennington Public School Board approves new bond issue to put before voters