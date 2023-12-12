We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

George Santos is in plea negotiations with federal prosecutors

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol, Nov. 30, 2023, in...
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol, Nov. 30, 2023, in Washington. Santos, who was ejected from Congress, is in negotiations to resolve his federal criminal fraud case, prosecutors said in a court filing, Monday, Dec. 11. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and PHILIP MARCELO
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Former U.S. Rep. George Santos is in negotiations to resolve his federal criminal fraud case, prosecutors said in a court filing Monday.

“The parties are presently engaged in plea negotiations with the goal of resolving this matter without the need for a trial,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace’s office wrote in the filing.

Santos is scheduled to appear in court on Long Island for a hearing in the case Tuesday. He acknowledged in an interview that aired Sunday that he hadn’t ruled out pleading guilty.

“The trial is not until September and a plea is not off the table. So there’s obviously conversations taking place, especially after what happened in Congress, and we’ll see,” he said in the interview with CBS 2, referring to his expulsion from Congress earlier this month.

Asked if he is afraid of going to jail, Santos responded: “I think everybody should be afraid of going to jail, it’s not a pretty place and uh, I definitely want to work very hard to avoid that as best as possible.”

Prosecutors said in Monday’s filing they are also seeking an earlier trial date in case the negotiations fail to produce a deal. The request is opposed by Santos’ lawyer, who didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Monday.

Santos faces a host of charges that he defrauded donors to his campaign, lied to Congress about his wealth, received unemployment benefits while employed and used campaign contributions to pay for personal expenses like designer clothing. He pleaded not guilty in October to additional charges that he made tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges on credit cards belonging to some of his campaign donors.

Santos hasn’t wasted any time looking to cash in on his infamy since becoming just the sixth lawmaker in history to be cast out by colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives, a move that left Republicans with a razor-thin majority in the chamber.

The 35-year-old Queens native launched an account on the website Cameo, where the public can pay him for a personalized video message. In the televised interview, Santos said he made more money in a week on the platform than his annual salary as a congressman.

Santos was touted as a rising star after he flipped the suburban district that covers the affluent North Shore of Long Island and a slice of the New York City borough of Queens last year.

But his life story unraveled before he was even sworn into office: Reports revealed he had lied about having Jewish ancestry, a career at top Wall Street firms and a college degree, among other things.

A special election will be held Feb. 13 to elect his House successor. That race will likely pit former U.S. Rep. Thomas Suozzi, a Democrat who previously held the seat before running unsuccessfully for governor, against one of a number of Republicans.

___

Follow Philip Marcelo at twitter.com/philmarcelo.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fr. Stephen Gutgsell
Arrest made in Fort Calhoun priest’s stabbing death
The quake was measured to be magnitude 4.2, with tremors felt all the way up to just south of...
Earthquake hits south central Nebraska Sunday afternoon
Omaha Police are investigating after one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital early...
Security guard injured in downtown Omaha stabbing
Over two-dozen Omaha businesses were cited last weekend for selling alcohol to minors,...
25 Omaha businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one person after a pursuit on Monday, during which the man...
Nebraska state trooper injured after man rams cruiser during pursuit

Latest News

Robert E. Crimo III, is escorted into a courtroom during a case management conference before...
Man charged in Fourth of July parade shooting plans to represent himself at trial
A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon.
Firefighters search for anyone trapped after corner of Bronx apartment building collapses
This image provided by Kate Cox shows Kate Cox. A Texas judge has given the pregnant woman...
Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for the procedure, attorneys say
Music helped an Omaha cancer patient build back strength, and build a lifelong friendship,...
Omaha cancer patient, physical therapist find friendship through music
Baby feet generic
Omaha Project Linus running low on blankets; asks for help from the public