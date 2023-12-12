Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight Through Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most meteor showers throughout the year really don’t put on that great of a show, you may only see a few more meteors than you would on any average night. However, the Geminid Meteor Shower is considered to be one of the best and most reliable of the annual meteor showers.

The Geminids peak every year in mid-December, that happens to be tonight into Thursday morning. Now I wouldn’t recommend going out tonight as we will be cloudy across most of Nebraska and Iowa, and there could even be a few snow showers. Things do improve on Wednesday and we should have a good opportunity tomorrow night into Thursday morning as skies will be clearing out.

Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks Wednesday Night (WOWT)

Your best bet to see meteors will always be to get as far away from city lights as you can. Light pollution makes it nearly impossible to see most of the smaller Geminids. Once you’re in a dark area, give your eyes a little time to adjust.

The radiant point, or source of the shower points toward the constellation Gemini, in the north to northeast sky in the late evening hours on the shoulders of the more recognizable Orion. However, look to wherever the sky is darkest, as the meteors can appear anywhere, not just near Gemini. Thankfully this year we are near a new moon, so you won’t have to fight any moon light and skies should be very dark.

Meteor Showers Viewing Tips (WOWT)

Most of all, be patient. Just because the shower can produce several dozen meteors per hour doesn’t mean it is consistent. They can come in bursts, with long lulls between outbreaks. But if you give yourself enough time, you should see at least a few bright streaks in the sky.

