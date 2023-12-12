Cut-rate warehouse bringing retail opportunities to underserved part of Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the holiday shopping season in full swing, everyone is looking for a bargain.

A new store at 16th and Pratt in Omaha is meeting the needs of an underserved part of the community with cut-rate prices.

Doug Watson says he’s finding a lot of deals to fill his Christmas shopping needs.

“$10 and fill the bag,” he said. “Look at all the stuff I got for the baby, got the Mrs. everything right before the holiday, one-stop shop.”

Watson saw the sign for B-52 Bargains and decided to check it out. Now, he’s a regular customer here.

“Just miscellaneous, just everything,” he said. “If you celebrate the holidays it’s perfect to come down. If your pockets are broke, pick through here and get some stuff.”

Antonio Munoz saw a need and decided to serve a neighborhood that was void of retail opportunities. A family member already owned the building, so he opened B-52 Bargains in October.

“We’re about getting good products and selling them at half the cost,” Munoz said. “Obviously we’re right next to a neighborhood, and we’re really trying to cater towards (them). Household supplies that you’ll find cheaper than anywhere near here, toys, anything like that. We’re really catering to Christmas right now, that’s why we’ve got (a) whole row of toys.”

“We have a lot of products, and we needed someplace that could hold all of them, and so that’s why we came to the warehouse. When we looked at this area, like we said, we didn’t find any retailers like this and it’s right next to a neighborhood. We think that the neighborhood deserves a place to come and buy something, find some good finds, some retro games, whatever they need.”

Munoz says he purchases in bulk and is able to keep prices low -- and everything is brand new. There’s even additional discounts for seniors and military veterans.

Shoppers here don’t have a lot of money to spend on presents. Munoz says serving a community that also has transportation issues allows them to get the necessities they need.

“That’s what we’re really catering toward, is giving good products. They don’t have to skimp on the quality, they pay less than they do at stores and they get good product.”

Watson says digging through these bins of merchandise helps him save money during a tough time of year.

“They’ll make you a deal if you come in here and spend a couple of dollars,” he said.

Munoz is hoping his store will prompt other businesses to take a chance on the North 16th Street corridor.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.