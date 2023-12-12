Carroll driver killed in Crawford County crash

DENISON, Iowa (WOWT) - A Carroll, Iowa semi driver died after he was hit by another semi Monday afternoon.

A report from the Iowa State Patrol states a semi was headed west on Highway 141, crossing the intersection with U.S. Highway 59 in Crawford County, northwest of Denison, around 4:45 p.m.

Another semi, headed north on U.S. 59, struck the first tractor trailer in the northbound lane. The first semi came to rest in the northwest ditch; the second came to rest on V Avenue, west of the intersection.

The driver of the first semi, 65-year-old Douglas Hook, of Carroll, died from his injuries at Crawford County Memorial Hospital. The driver of the second semi was not hurt.

