Bennington Public School Board approves new bond for the ballot

The board approved a proposed bond issue for a public vote.
The board approved a proposed bond issue for a public vote.(Bennington Public Schools)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bennington Public School Board unanimously approved a resolution Monday night to put another proposed bond issue before voters.

The $119 million bond would help pay for a new high school to be built at 180th and Military. The public vote will be March 12, 2024. The entire project is estimated to be $128.5 million. The extra $9.5 million would come from existing funds.

Among the changes from a previous proposed bond that was rejected in 2022 is a plan to renovate Badger Stadium. That is no longer included in this latest proposal.

