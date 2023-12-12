Archdiocese of Omaha shares pastoral history of priest murdered in Fort Calhoun

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Archdiocese of Omaha shared more information Monday about the priest who was killed in Fort Calhoun over the weekend.

Father Stephen Gutgsell, 65, died after Washington County Deputies found him stabbed the rectory of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Fort Calhoun medics transported Gutgsell to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where he died.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized, according to the diocese.

“We continue to pray that the Lord of mercy and love will welcome Father Gutgsell into his Heavenly kingdom. May Our Blessed Mother intercede for us all as we grieve his death,” Archbishop of Omaha George J. Lucas said in Monday’s news release from the Archdiocese.

Lucas celebrated Sunday Mass with Father Gutgsell’s parishioners at St. Francis Borgia parish in nearby Blair, ministering to them afterwards while law enforcement had temporarily closed the Fort Calhoun church to conduct their investigation.

According to the release, Father Gutgsell was born in Kansas City, Mo., in 1958 and graduated from Holy Name High School in Omaha in 1976. Four years later, he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of St. Thomas and began studying at the St. Paul Seminary in Minnesota.

Ordained in 1984 by Archbishop Daniel Sheehan, at St. Cecilia Cathedral, Father Gutgsell began his 39 years as a priest as serving an assistant pastor at St. Bernard in Omaha, the release states. Throughout his tenure in the priesthood, he served at Christ the King in Omaha, St. Patrick in O’Neill, St. Boniface and St. Anthony, St. Aloysius in Aloys, St. Francis in Humphrey, St. Patrick in Omaha, St. John the Baptist in Fort Calhoun, and St. Francis Borgia in Blair. He also taught classes at West Point Central Catholic School and previously ministered as a chaplain to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha.

Deputies arrested a man Sunday they said was found inside the rectory when they responded to a report of an attempted break-in there at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

Kierre Williams, 43, of Sioux City, is facing homicide charges in Gutgsell’s death.

Kierre Williams, 43 (Washington Co., NE Sheriff's Office)

Authorities clarified over the weekend that they did not believe Father Gutgsell’s death was related to an criminal incident the priest pled guilty to 16 years ago. That incident was separate from that of his brother, Father Michael Gutgsell, who was arrested in 2021 for stealing from an incapacitated retired priest.

