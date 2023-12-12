6 First Alert Forecast - A few flurries this evening, warmer Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies rolled in early on Tuesday behind a cold front that pushed in some chilly air. Between a light north breeze and the gray skies, temperatures have struggled to warm. Highs only reached the mid-30s, a fair bit chillier than the past couple of days. A few light snow showers have tried to push into the area, but most of the snow has been evaporating before it reaches the ground thanks to some very dry air. A few flurries or light snow showers are possible, mainly north of the metro, but no impactful accumulation is expected.

Any snow will move out by late evening, but clouds will stick around into the overnight. Clouds may start to break up late tonight as temperatures slowly fall into the 20s by early Wednesday morning. We will still see some clouds around on Wednesday, but as the day goes on the cloud should thin giving us a little more sunshine. A light south breeze will return and help to push the mild air back into the region. Highs on Wednesday should reach the mid to upper 40s, a good 5 to 10 degrees above average for the middle of December.

The warm-up continues on Thursday with highs pushing close to 50 degrees. Clouds could be an issue on Thursday, but as long as we see some sunshine it should be a nice and mild afternoon. A storm system dropping out of Canada will approach the area on Friday bringing an increase in clouds and slightly cooler conditions. A few light rain showers are possible with that system, mainly to the east of Omaha. Right now most of the impacts are expected to stay in Iowa, but stay tuned as this is a fairly small system and any small shift could bring some moisture closer to the metro.

That system moves out by Sunday allowing temperatures to quickly rebound back into the upper 40s to around 50 as we head into next week. It looks like the dry and mild weather pattern will be sticking with us through most of the next 10 days.

