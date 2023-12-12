We are Local
12-year-old shoots mother’s boyfriend, police say

A 12-year-old boy shot his mother’s boyfriend overnight in St. Louis, according to police. (Source: KMOV)
By Lucas Sellem and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A 12-year-old boy shot his mother’s boyfriend overnight in St. Louis, according to police.

Police say a woman and her boyfriend were arguing at about 1 a.m. Tuesday when the woman’s son got a shotgun and shot the boyfriend in the head.

The man was semi-conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

The 12-year-old fled the scene before officers arrived.

Further details were not yet available.

