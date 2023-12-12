1 year later, former residents of condemned Omaha apartment building reflect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - December 19, 2022.

That’s the day that Delphine Newsome and 387 other people became homeless.

“I know it was on a Monday and wet out there. It was snowing and raining,” Newsome said. “The wind was blowing and everything.”.

Nearly a year has passed since hundreds of Omahans were kicked out of their homes and told it was unsafe to return -- 159 units, 232 adults and 156 children displaced just six days before Christmas.

The city’s condemnation of Legacy Crossing Apartments in northwest Omaha is still a vivid memory for some.

“I thank God for the apartment I’m staying in, but every day I think about that,” said Delphine Newsome, a former Legacy Crossing tenant.

And for those helping in the aftermath, it’s a reminder of how a strained affordable housing market only gets worse in situations like these.

Newsome lived in the complex for four years.

“I ain’t never been through nothing like that,” Newsome said. “It had me stressed out. I thought was never going to find another place.”

But she did, three miles south at a new complex.

Her new home is warm and decorated with family pictures. On the wall of her dining room table is wall art that reads: “BLESS THIS HOME, ALL WHO ENTER.”

“I like it here, where I’m at now,” said Newsome.

She thanks the community, which donated U-Haul rentals and boxes, hot meals from Hy-Vee, and helped finding housing. Heartland Family Service led the re-housing process for Legacy Crossing tenants.

“That really was an all-hands-on-deck situation,” said Mindy Paces with HFS. “It’s hard to believe that it’s been a year.”

She said this is the single largest project to her memory that the non-profit worked on helping 97% of the households displaced.

“This is something you can plan for to an extent, but your plan has to be pretty comprehensive,” said Paces.

For Newsome, she hopes it’s a plan she won’t need again.

“I love it here. And I hope this will never happen to me again,” Newsome said. “This ain’t never happen to me, because this will stretch anybody out.”

Heartland Family Service said this event underscores the need for quality affordable housing, where the situation doesn’t deteriorate to the point where Legacy Crossing did.

In this event, they said they spent a little more than $8,000 to re-house each unit. It costs an average of $1,500 to keep a family in a home through preventative services. Preventing something like this from happening is a more cost-effective strategy, they said.

Legacy Crossing Apartments have been renovated, reopened, and renamed to Highpoint Apartments.

