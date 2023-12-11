Two men caught with 70 pounds of marijuana, THC products in pickup on I-80 in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men were arrested Friday afternoon after more than 70 pounds of marijuana and several THC products were found in a pickup on I-80 in Lincoln.
Chief Deputy Ben Houchin with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped the driver of a gold Chevy Avalanche with Colorado plates eastbound at the 395 exit for following too close. During the stop, a K-9 detected the smell of drugs.
Houchin said a search of the pickup revealed 72 pounds of marijuana, 20 marijuana seeds, 1.48 ounces of gummies, 2 grams of THC oil, 1 pound of THC butter, 1.5 pounds of hash oil and .92 pounds of THC chocolate bars.
The driver, 50-year-old Garner Gehr of Florida, and the passenger, 49-year-old Daniel Olson of Iowa, were arrested and lodged at the Lancaster County Adult Detention Facility for possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
