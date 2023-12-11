Two men caught with 70 pounds of marijuana, THC products in pickup on I-80 in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men were arrested Friday afternoon after more than 70 pounds of marijuana and several THC products were found in a pickup on I-80 in Lincoln.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped the driver of a gold Chevy Avalanche with Colorado plates eastbound at the 395 exit for following too close. During the stop, a K-9 detected the smell of drugs.

Houchin said a search of the pickup revealed 72 pounds of marijuana, 20 marijuana seeds, 1.48 ounces of gummies, 2 grams of THC oil, 1 pound of THC butter, 1.5 pounds of hash oil and .92 pounds of THC chocolate bars.

The driver, 50-year-old Garner Gehr of Florida, and the passenger, 49-year-old Daniel Olson of Iowa, were arrested and lodged at the Lancaster County Adult Detention Facility for possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Garner Gehr (left) and Daniel Olson (right). (Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

