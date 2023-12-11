We are Local
Two men caught with 70 pounds of marijuana, THC products in pickup on I-80 in Lincoln

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound pickup with Colorado plates eastbound...
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound pickup with Colorado plates eastbound was stopped for following too close. During the stop, a K-9 detected the smell of drugs, and marijuana and other illegal items were found in the pickup, authorities said.(Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men were arrested Friday afternoon after more than 70 pounds of marijuana and several THC products were found in a pickup on I-80 in Lincoln.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped the driver of a gold Chevy Avalanche with Colorado plates eastbound at the 395 exit for following too close. During the stop, a K-9 detected the smell of drugs.

Houchin said a search of the pickup revealed 72 pounds of marijuana, 20 marijuana seeds, 1.48 ounces of gummies, 2 grams of THC oil, 1 pound of THC butter, 1.5 pounds of hash oil and .92 pounds of THC chocolate bars.

The driver, 50-year-old Garner Gehr of Florida, and the passenger, 49-year-old Daniel Olson of Iowa, were arrested and lodged at the Lancaster County Adult Detention Facility for possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Garner Gehr (left) and Daniel Olson (right).
Garner Gehr (left) and Daniel Olson (right).(Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

