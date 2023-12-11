Two earthquakes shake Nebraska Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook south-central Nebraska on Sunday, December 10th at 1:31 p.m. This happened about six miles from Guide Rock, Nebraska near the Kansas border.

As of Monday morning, 26 people reported to have felt the earthquake with no damage reported according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was felt up to 14 miles away.

A few hours later on Sunday, a magnitude 3 earthquake occurred about seven miles ESE of Wakonda, South Dakota near the Nebraska border at 4:10 p.m. No damage has been reported from this earthquake.

The earthquake near Guide Rock is the third and strongest earthquake the area has felt in the last two years.

Although earthquakes aren’t a regular occurrence around the area, there have been 337 of earthquakes since the year 2000 within a 200 mile radius of Omaha. Large clusters near North Platte and central Kansas are likely related to fracking.

