Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Mild weather into the middle of December

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It looks like another quiet week of weather is on the way for the area! While the mornings will be cold in the 20s all week, the afternoons will be very very mild nearly every day this week. The odd cold day will be Tuesday.

Highs today will reach the upper 40s with abundant sunshine before a cold front moves in. We’ll have a bit of a southwest breeze to help us with the warmth.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

A cold front will barrel through tonight and briefly cause winds to gusts up near 25 mph at times overnight. This will usher in colder air but for only a day or so. Quite a few clouds and a few PM flurries will keep highs colder in the 30s.

Cold Front (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

All signs point to mild weather heading into the end of the week and weekend too and yup, still dry.

Almost Friday (WOWT)

