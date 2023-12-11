We are Local
Plattsmouth city officials tell homeowners their water is safe despite discoloration

Plattsmouth city officials are assuring its residents that their water is safe to drink despite many seeing discoloration.
By Roger Hamer
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Some residents in Plattsmouth are seeing discolored water come out of their faucets, and it has them concerned.

City leaders are also worried, and they’re working to address the problem.

“The water is safe to drink,” said Nate Taylor with Plattsmouth Public Works. “Our waters staff oges out and takes two coliform bacteria samples weekly and we do not do in-person testing here. We send our samples down to Lincoln and they tell us what our results are. [The tests have] not been positive for any coliform or anything like that.”

The town’s mayor agrees.

“I live in this community, my family lives in this community,” Plattsmouth mayor Paul Lambert said. “I drink the water. I make my coffee out of it every morning. I’ll have a glass of water in the evening when I’m watching TV. It’s safe water. I would not drink it if I did not believe it was safe, and moreover, I would not put anybody at risk.”

There are several different reasons why the water could be discolored.

“Water discoloration can happen for a number of reasons,” Plattsmouth City Administrator Emily Bausch said. “Some of it is naturally occurring from the source water. There’s also this thing within the water distribution system. There are the water mains in town that can add to water discoloration and also things within folks’ own homes that can exaggerate any sedimentation that’s in there causing discoloration.”

Another cause could be again infrastructure, which was stressed from the Missouri River Flood in 2019. One-inch water lines tapped into the city’s system decades ago, which created dead-end water lines without nearby access to hydrants.

“There’s no way to go out and flush those when they do hydrant flushing, so that sediment build up in those lines,” Taylor said. “It really falls on the homeowners in those areas to be able to flush those lines through their homes.”

That means turning on all faucets and letting the water run, as well as draining water heaters.

If the problem persists, city officials encourage homeowners to contact public works so they can investigate the problem and work toward a solution.

City leaders say it’s a complex issue created by several factors, but they are determined to solve this issue.

“Safe and adequate water is the only mission we have,” Bausch said.

