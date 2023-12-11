Omaha Police: Security guard stabbed, victim bloodied in Capitol District brawl

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New details have emerged in the incident that left a security guard stabbed and a victim bloodied in downtown Omaha over the weekend.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Omaha Police responded to the Epoca Cantina in the Capitol District near N. 12th and Davenport Street for a reported cutting.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim laying in the street covered in blood. The victim said he got in an argument with a stranger when someone struck him with a bottle on his head.

Further investigation revealed that several fights had broken out at closing time and security began to kick groups out of the bar.

One security guard was stabbed in the leg when attempting to break up a fight. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The first assault victim, who police believed to be intoxicated, was largely uncooperative with officers when they were trying to get answers about the incident.

Emergency personnel observed at least seven cuts on the victim’s face and at least one cut on the back his head, but he was also being uncooperative when receiving medical attention. He also refused to press charges.

