Nebraska Treasurer announces closure of Omaha Unclaimed Property office

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Treasurer Tom Briese announced Monday the Unclaimed Property outreach office in Elkhorn will close this spring.

The office is located at 111 South 181st Street in Elkhorn; its final day will be announced early next year. Treasurer Briese’s office says its staff will be transferred to other locations.

“While the Unclaimed Property office served as a resource for those in the Omaha metro to file their claim quickly and easily, thanks to technology and top-notch staff, my office will be able to provide the same level of service at a more fiscally-efficient cost to taxpayers,” Briese said in a release. “I aim to be a good steward of taxpayer money, and this closure reflects this commitment.”

The Unclaimed Property Division returned more than $18.2 million across over 13,000 claims in 2022. So far this year, over 19,000 claims have been returned, totaling over $14 million.

Unclaimed property can be located online at nebraskalostcash.gov or by phone at 877-572-9688.

