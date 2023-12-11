We are Local
Nebraska state trooper injured after man rams cruiser during pursuit

The westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 80, just east of Greenwood, were closed after a crash earlier in the day, according to Nebraska 511.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one person after a pursuit on Monday, during which the man rammed his vehicle into an NSP cruiser, causing both vehicles to roll.

Around 12:40 p.m., a trooper saw a Ford Fusion speeding over 100 miles per hour on I-80 in Lincoln, near mile marker 403. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and drove westbound. The trooper began a pursuit.

NSP said the driver passed several vehicles on the shoulder and continued westbound at speeds above 100 miles per hour. When the vehicle reached the Milford interchange, at mile marker 382, it exited and reentered I-80 traveling eastbound toward Lincoln.

The NSP AirWing took over the pursuit from the air as the vehicle continued through the Lincoln area. After passing through Lincoln, patrol units continued their pursuit on the ground.

NSP said at 1:15 p.m. the driver rammed an trooper’s cruiser, causing both vehicles to roll near mile marker 422. The trooper’s cruiser came to rest in the median. The suspect’s vehicle crossed the westbound lanes and came to rest in the north ditch.

The trooper has been transported to Bryan Medical Center West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect refused medical treatment at the scene and has been transported to Lancaster County Jail. The driver was taken into custody without further incident. Charges are pending as the investigation remains ongoing.

Interstate 80, from Mile Marker 420 near the Greenwood exit to Mile Marker 426 near Ashland, was closed for both directions of travel for 75 minutes. According to the Nebraska 511, the area has since reopened.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 80, just east of Greenwood, were closed after a crash earlier in the day, according to Nebraska 511.(Ashland Volunteer Fire Department)

