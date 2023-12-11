Nebraska Sen. Rita Sanders announces reelection bid

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - State Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue announced her bid for re-election to the unicameral Monday.

Sanders presently serves District 45, encompassing much of eastern Sarpy County. She was elected to the post in 2020.

Sanders introduced part of the governor’s three-bill education package. LB583 boosted special education funding via the Education Future Fund.

“I am honored to serve the people of Nebraska, and I am excited to announce my campaign for re-election,” Sanders said in a statement. “Over the years, I have worked hard to deliver real results for our communities. From tax relief to housing grants, from education to healthcare, I have fought for policies that directly impact the lives of Nebraskans. I believe in the power of collaboration, and I am dedicated to working tirelessly to ensure that our state continues to thrive. Together, we can build a brighter future for Nebraska, where every family has the opportunity to succeed. I humbly ask for your support and your vote, and I am eager to continue this important work on your behalf.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.