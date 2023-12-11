We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

City says plans for the Omaha Streetcar are on track

Omaha Streetcar Authority approves budget at Monday’s meeting
By Jacqueline Fernandez
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plans for the Omaha streetcar are on track.

The Omaha Streetcar Authority met Monday afternoon to approve a route phasing plan for the streetcar, next year’s budget, as well as plans for a bid document for a private operator when the time comes.

All three items were approved unanimously Monday afternoon.

The Streetcar Authority plans to meet again to discuss the project late next month.

Mainline construction is planned for sometime between next summer and spring of 2027.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fr. Stephen Gutgsell
Arrest made in Fort Calhoun priest’s stabbing death
The quake was measured to be magnitude 4.2, with tremors felt all the way up to just south of...
Earthquake hits south central Nebraska Sunday afternoon
Omaha Police are investigating after one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital early...
Security guard injured in downtown Omaha stabbing
According to EPD, Rafael Govea Romero was placed under arrest for murder of Lizabeth Medina in...
Suspect arrested in murder of 16-year-old former Grand Island girl
Over two-dozen Omaha businesses were cited last weekend for selling alcohol to minors,...
25 Omaha businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

Latest News

Eric Ramos, 33, is on trial for the first-degree murder of 31-year-old Michael Galindo.
Jury deliberates in Tecumseh inmate’s murder trial
Foster Home
Study: Many interested in fostering may be unaware of eligibility
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one person after a pursuit on Monday, during which the man...
Nebraska state trooper injured after man rams cruiser during pursuit
Plattsmouth city officials are assuring its residents that their water is safe to drink...
Plattsmouth city officials tell homeowners their water is safe despite discoloration