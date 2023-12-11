City says plans for the Omaha Streetcar are on track

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plans for the Omaha streetcar are on track.

The Omaha Streetcar Authority met Monday afternoon to approve a route phasing plan for the streetcar, next year’s budget, as well as plans for a bid document for a private operator when the time comes.

All three items were approved unanimously Monday afternoon.

The Streetcar Authority plans to meet again to discuss the project late next month.

Mainline construction is planned for sometime between next summer and spring of 2027.

