Cass County toddler dies after being hit, killed by SUV

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says an Eagle boy died after being struck by an SUV Sunday...
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says an Eagle boy died after being struck by an SUV Sunday afternoon.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAGLE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says an Eagle boy died after being struck by an SUV Sunday afternoon.

CCSO reports the accident happened at the intersection of South 6th and E Streets in Eagle around 2:45 p.m. A two-year-old boy was riding a small toddler bicycle west on E Street when a Chevrolet Tahoe, headed north on South 6th, struck the toddler.

The sheriff’s office says despite his father’s efforts and those of several bystanders who attempted lifesaving measures at the scene, the toddler, identified as Whit Richards, died at a Lincoln hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, but the sheriff’s office says alcohol has been ruled out as a factor.

