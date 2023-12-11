Eastbound lanes on I-80 near Greenwood reopen after crash
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80, just east of Greenwood, reopened Monday after a crash earlier in the day, according to Nebraska 511. The westbound lanes remain closed.
Nebraska 511 reported Mile Marker 420 near the Greenwood exit to Mile Marker 426 near Ashland is closed.
