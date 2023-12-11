Eastbound lanes on I-80 near Greenwood reopen after crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80, just east of Greenwood, reopened Monday after a crash earlier in the day, according to Nebraska 511. The westbound lanes remain closed.

Nebraska 511 reported Mile Marker 420 near the Greenwood exit to Mile Marker 426 near Ashland is closed.

10/11 will keep you updated as we learn more.

UPDATE:

I 80 EB lanes are all open. https://t.co/Qjq8EcKGvH — Nebraska 511 (@Nebraska511) December 11, 2023

Eastbound lanes of I-80 are now OPEN in this area between Lincoln and Omaha. Westbound lanes remain closed at this time. Please continue to use Highway 6 as an alternate route for westbound traffic. https://t.co/uYUWO0820O — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) December 11, 2023

