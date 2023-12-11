6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly with a few flurries Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cold start this morning, sunny skies help to bring above average temperatures back to the area today. Highs topped out in the upper 40s around the metro, with some mid-50s out toward Fremont, Wahoo, and Lincoln. That puts us 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Winds on the light side as well making for a nice December evening. Clear skies will stick with us after sunset, and that will mean quickly cooling conditions. Temperatures will fall back into the lower 30s by 10pm.

A cold front will push through the area overnight bringing an increase in clouds and a north breeze. Temperatures should fall into the low 20s by morning with wind chills in the teens. The clouds and north breeze will keep us chilly for most of Tuesday. Expect generally cloudy skies all day long, a big changes from what we saw on Monday. Highs will struggle to reach the mid to upper 30s thanks to the gray skies, likely topping out around 36 or 37 in the metro.

While most of the day will dry, a patch of light snow showers or flurries will be possible in the afternoon and evening. The best chances for any snow will likely be north of Omaha, but we could see some flurries in the metro. No major impacts are expected, and the snow should move out by the end of the evening.

Mild weather quickly returns on Wednesday with more sunshine and high temperatures pushing back into the mid-40s. We warm even more for Thursday and Friday with highs likely approaching 50 degrees. The weather pattern remains mild into the upcoming weekend, with highs generally in the 40s, though it may be slightly cooler than what we see on Thursday and Friday. The forecast remains quiet into next week with highs holding in the 40s and dry weather expected through at least the middle of the week.

