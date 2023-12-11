25 Omaha businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over two-dozen Omaha businesses were cited last weekend for selling alcohol to minors, according to a report released Monday.

The report from Project Extra Mile listed 25 establishments as having sold alcohol to minors, including restaurants and convenience stores.

Law enforcement conducted alcohol compliance checks to ensure retailers are refusing sale of alcoholic beverages to minors, especially amid the holiday season. The report states two-thirds of the businesses cited did not check minors’ ID’s.

“Our goal in doing these multi-agency compliance checks is to keep youth safe,” said Lt. Kyle Percifield with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. “Our goal is for every business to refuse the sale, and we look forward to working with the homeless community to achieve that.”

The 25 businesses cited make up 10% of the 260 businesses checked in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. Four of those businesses cited could face enhanced penalties for prior sales to minors within the last four years. That’s the timeframe used by the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission to assess fines:

Bob & Willie’s Bowl, 3724 Farnam St.

Don & Millie’s, 4430 Farnam St.

Super Carniceria El Pueblito, 5116 South 24th St.

Variedades Salvadorenas, 3702 Q St.

Variedades Salvadorenas was cited for its third sale to minors within two years, meaning it will be forced to stop alcohol sales for 12 days and faces 40 days of liquor license suspension if found guilty. The business’s liquor license can be cancelled if it sells again within the next two years. The other three businesses face two days of prohibited alcohol sales and anywhere between 30 and 50 days of suspension if found guilty; all four can pay off suspension as a fine of $100 per day.

The other 21 businesses are facing their first violation within the last four years. If found guilty, they could face 15 to 25 days of suspension that can be paid off with a fine of $50 per day.

The Fullhouse Bar at 6135 Military Avenue in Omaha had a previous sale to minor violation but it falls outside of the four-year window the NLCC uses to assess fines.

The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Nebraska State Patrol, along with police departments from Bellevue, La Vista, Omaha, Papillion, and Ralston participated in the enhanced enforcement effort.

To report underage drinking anonymously, call Nebraska’s tip line at 1-866-MUST-B-21.

