Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating priest’s death

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Catholic priest died early Sunday.

WCSO said in a social media post that it received a call of an incident at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church around 5:05 a.m. Few details were released, but the sheriff’s office did confirm they have a suspect in custody and that there is no threat to the community.

The Archdiocese of Omaha confirmed to 6 News that Fr. Stephen Gutgsell was assaulted at St. John the Baptist’s rectory. They say he was taken to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, where he died.

Gutgsell served as an associate pastor with the Archdiocese, most recently splitting his time between the Fort Calhoun parish and St. Francis Borgia in Blair.

No further information has been released; the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said more information will be released later on Sunday.

The Archdiocese of Omaha is praying for Father Stephen Gutgsell, who was assaulted during an invasion at the rectory of St. John the Baptist parish in Fort Calhoun early Sunday morning. Father Gutgsell was transported to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, where he died of his injuries. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and there are no further details at this time. Please join Archbishop George Lucas in prayer for the repose of Father Gutgsell, for his family and for the St. John the Baptist parish community in this tragic time.

Fr. Gutgsell had been in the news in 2007 after being sentenced to probation and was ordered to pay restitution; he’d pled guilty to stealing over $100,000 from his former parish. Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson told 6 News his team does not believe his death is related to his past crimes.

