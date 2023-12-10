We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating priest’s death

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Catholic priest died early...
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Catholic priest died early Sunday.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Catholic priest died early Sunday.

WCSO said in a social media post that it received a call of an incident at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church around 5:05 a.m. Few details were released, but the sheriff’s office did confirm they have a suspect in custody and that there is no threat to the community.

The Archdiocese of Omaha confirmed to 6 News that Fr. Stephen Gutgsell was assaulted at St. John the Baptist’s rectory. They say he was taken to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, where he died.

Gutgsell served as an associate pastor with the Archdiocese, most recently splitting his time between the Fort Calhoun parish and St. Francis Borgia in Blair.

No further information has been released; the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said more information will be released later on Sunday.

The Archdiocese of Omaha is praying for Father Stephen Gutgsell, who was assaulted during an invasion at the rectory of St. John the Baptist parish in Fort Calhoun early Sunday morning. Father Gutgsell was transported to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, where he died of his injuries. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and there are no further details at this time. Please join Archbishop George Lucas in prayer for the repose of Father Gutgsell, for his family and for the St. John the Baptist parish community in this tragic time.

Statement from the Archdiocese of Omaha

Fr. Gutgsell had been in the news in 2007 after being sentenced to probation and was ordered to pay restitution; he’d pled guilty to stealing over $100,000 from his former parish. Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson told 6 News his team does not believe his death is related to his past crimes.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police responded to robbery that ended with a gunshot at the Family Dollar near 36th and...
Shot fired in attempted robbery at south Omaha dollar store
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrested a person they say is accused of stealing financial...
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests wanted felon
Current Drought Conditions
2023 marks big changes for drought in Nebraska, Iowa
No bond for teen charged as adult in Omaha high school rape case
Authorities in Texas are investigating a possible capital murder case involving a 16-year-old...
Texas teen murder victim was from Grand Island

Latest News

Omaha Police are investigating after one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital early...
BREAKING: One hospitalized after overnight stabbing
Omaha Police are investigating after one person was sent to the hospital following a shooting...
BREAKING: One person hospitalized after Omaha shooting
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Cold Sunday morning, a little warmer this afternoon
Clear skies and cold this morning with wind chills in the teens. Clouds will increase this...
Cold Sunday morning, a little warmer this afternoon