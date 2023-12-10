Two Omaha men sentenced for methamphetamine charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha men were sentenced Friday in federal court on methamphetamine-related charges.

Acting U.S. Attorney Susan T. Lehr’s office reports Gabriel Ramirez, 43, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He will serve three years of supervised release once his prison term is complete; Ramirez was also ordered to forfeit any claim he may have had in $9,140 in currency seized during the investigation.

In March 2022, law enforcement performed a controlled narcotics buy from Ramirez; a confidential informant purchased 217 grams of meth from him in the Omaha area.

The next month, a search warrant was obtained and executed at his South Omaha home. 3,271 grams of meth were seized, along with 21 grams of cocaine, and U.S. currency. Ramirez admitted in a post-Miranda-rights interview to being a courier for the Sinaloa Cartel and had been receiving and selling meth for them since September 2021. He estimated he had picked up and sold 300-400 pounds of meth for the cartel during that time.

James Lee Pokorny, 53, was sentenced to 82 months in prison for his involvement in a meth conspiracy. He will serve three years of supervised release once his prison term is complete.

In September 2021, Pokorny sold a confidential source just over 25 grams of actual methamphetamine. The next month, on two occasions, Pokorny met with his supplier and sold 51.57 and 50.19 grams of actual meth to a confidential source.

Pokorny agreed with at least one other person to distribute 126 grams of actual meth in Omaha between Sept. 13 and Oct. 8 of 2021.

